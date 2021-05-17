DubaiCoin Market Cap Hits $565,221.02 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $565,221.02 and approximately $1,493.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00063525 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00040147 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013142 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

