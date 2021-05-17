Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Christopher D. Wampler Sells 2,400 Shares

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ducommun by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 44,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ducommun by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

