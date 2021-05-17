Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.00

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.00 and last traded at $103.90, with a volume of 129802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $947,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,375,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

