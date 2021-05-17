Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

5/3/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

4/27/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

4/26/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

4/15/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

4/13/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

4/8/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

4/6/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

DLNG stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $96.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners LP alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.