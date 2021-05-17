Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/5/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. "
- 5/3/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/27/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/15/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/13/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/6/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.
DLNG stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $96.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.97.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
