Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

Several research firms have commented on DYN. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. 123,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

