Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.71

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.71 and traded as high as $47.08. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 168,293 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $567.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.