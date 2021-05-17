Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

NYSE ECC traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $13.70. 376,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.