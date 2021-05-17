Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

EIC remained flat at $$15.80 during trading on Monday. 64 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter.

