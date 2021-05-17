Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSE EIC remained flat at $$15.80 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter.

