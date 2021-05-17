Earnbase Hits Market Cap of $1.62 Million (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Earnbase has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $11,954.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Earnbase has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for $13.34 or 0.00030545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00089330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.41 or 0.00454221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00229746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.77 or 0.01290631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00042738 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

