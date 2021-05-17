EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Truist

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.00% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.54. 1,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.89. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $96.23 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after acquiring an additional 271,972 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,076,000 after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,692,000 after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

