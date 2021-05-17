Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.00

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 57.70 ($0.75), with a volume of 72570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.70).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £47.65 million and a P/E ratio of -11.89.

Get Ebiquity alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Nichols purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($40,501.70).

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports brand owners to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.