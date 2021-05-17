Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Ebix stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 377,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,365. The firm has a market cap of $869.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Ebix has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $64.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

