eBoost (EBST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $333.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. eBoost has a market cap of $12.00 million and $333.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 45.2% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.54 or 0.00630795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002590 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

