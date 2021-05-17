Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edap Tms in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of EDAP opened at $5.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $198.89 million, a P/E ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

