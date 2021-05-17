Edgeware (EDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $112.50 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $112.50 million and $1.66 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00084562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.75 or 0.01304195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00064435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00115689 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.