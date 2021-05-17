EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) were down 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 5,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 15,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELCPF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05.

