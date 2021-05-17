Edward H. West Sells 900 Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,605,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Cardtronics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.90. 487,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. Cardtronics plc has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardtronics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardtronics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,761,000 after buying an additional 363,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

CATM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

