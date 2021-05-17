Effect.AI (EFX) Trading Down 17.4% This Week

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $13.77 million and $59,754.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Effect.AI Coin Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

