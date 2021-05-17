Einsteinium (EMC2) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,003.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $67.70 million and $15,003.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,654,980 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

