Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,187. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.