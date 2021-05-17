Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.36 Million

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $138,160.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00085571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.28 or 0.01361564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00064580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00114909 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

