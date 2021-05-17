Electrum Dark Hits Market Cap of $8,981.17 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $8,981.17 and approximately $106.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

