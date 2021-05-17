Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Shares Down 4.8%

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) shares traded down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 2,222,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 597% from the average session volume of 318,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. The company has a market capitalization of £266,447.40 and a PE ratio of 0.02.

Elegant Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Elegant Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elegant Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.