Element Wealth LLC Sells 436 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $493.75. 48,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,695. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $281.17 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $490.63 and a 200-day moving average of $443.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

