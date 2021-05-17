Ellaism Achieves Market Cap of $115,648.12 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 58.1% against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $115,648.12 and $289.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.38 or 0.07532356 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00204882 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,949,066 coins and its circulating supply is 44,897,734 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

