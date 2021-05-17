Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.03

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 15445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $830.98 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

