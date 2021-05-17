Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
ECF stock remained flat at $$13.81 during midday trading on Monday. 354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,076. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
