Elrond (EGLD) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $148.70 or 0.00333169 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $167.06 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00077890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012632 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00030773 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005516 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,716,267 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,167 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

