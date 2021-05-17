Emera Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.84. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.
Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion.
EMA opened at C$56.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.13.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
