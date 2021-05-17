Emerald Crypto (EMD) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $459,933.07 and approximately $4.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.