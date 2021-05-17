Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Reaches $12.14 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $12.14 million and $40,721.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,436,296 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

