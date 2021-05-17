Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 47.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 18.9% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.5% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 371,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $62.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.24. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

