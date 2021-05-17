Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $62.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.24. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20.
Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.
