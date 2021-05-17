Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.49. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

