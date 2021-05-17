Eminer (EM) Market Cap Reaches $9.27 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Eminer has a market cap of $9.27 million and $2.13 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00086169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00022374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.62 or 0.01360848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00115135 BTC.

Eminer Profile

EM is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

