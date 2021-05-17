Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Mario Szotlender Sells 5,000 Shares

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total value of C$35,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,205,490.

Mario Szotlender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.37, for a total value of C$36,850.00.

TSE:EDR traded up C$0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.21. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.41 and a 12-month high of C$8.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.19.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.83.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

