Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading 8% Higher

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. 176,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,441,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

