Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Shares Down 0.1%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Endesa to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Endesa alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.