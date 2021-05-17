Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $5.61 on Monday. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Endo International’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $1,323,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

