Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Down 32.8% Over Last Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.63 million and approximately $762,356.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.30 or 0.00678393 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000845 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005530 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003493 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00165698 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00018067 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

