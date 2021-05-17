Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 85,710 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 714.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,710 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKTS shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $8.55 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market cap of $430.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The company’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 413,242 shares of company stock worth $5,549,948. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

