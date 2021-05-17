Energycoin (ENRG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 30.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar. Energycoin has a total market cap of $90,743.28 and $27.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00062642 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039694 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013373 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

