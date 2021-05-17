Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.06 ($17.71).

ENGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €12.68 ($14.92) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.39. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.