Enigma Trading 45.5% Lower This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 45.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.32 or 0.00678379 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006279 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00018164 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $744.79 or 0.01705052 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

