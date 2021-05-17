Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin Sells 700 Shares

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $23,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,005.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ken S. Ansin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $47,412.44.

EBTC traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,095. The stock has a market cap of $410.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $228,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

