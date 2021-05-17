Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 61,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 208,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 127,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.