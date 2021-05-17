Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 264,753 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,753 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $77,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $134.56 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $139.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

