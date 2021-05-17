Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 96,222 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Paychex worth $72,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $100.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

