Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 415,032 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 415,032 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Phillips 66 worth $84,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

NYSE PSX opened at $87.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.