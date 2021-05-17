Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 450,697 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Charles Schwab worth $69,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,599,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,278,000 after buying an additional 43,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 89,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,484,607.84. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock worth $127,765,707. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

SCHW opened at $73.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

